Newly renovated C.W. Heath Park opens to the public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new park is open to the public. The City of Albany and Dougherty County held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the newly renovated C.W. Heath Park.
On Thursday, speakers said this collaboration is all due to the work of County Commissioner Clinton Johnson.
Some of the new improvements include a walking path, concrete basketball courts, new pavilions, and new playground equipment.
Commissioner Johnson said this park means a lot to him.
“It’s named for the pastor that actually baptized me. I also grew up here. I’ve been in the community here all my life and my little girl, my son, we’ve had wonderful times in the park, and to see renovations has been great,” said Johnson.
He said that Dougherty County put nearly $120,000 into the park. The city put in around $9,000.
“As I began to work with the city, they were more than happy to allow us to put the funds into this park that they own. I know it’s heavily used now with the new improvements it brings life to this community,” said Johnson.
Mayor Bo Dorough said there need to be more collaborations like this.
“We leverage our funds, and we can do more for the community,” said Mayor Dorough.
He said they are now undertaking a recreation master plan.
“I certainly will be a proponent of reducing the number of parks we have in our community so that we can concentrate our resources on parks like C.W. Heath that serve a large population,” said Mayor Dorough.
He said by closing smaller parks, it will allow the recreation department to do more to serve the demands of the community.
“What I can pledge is if the next SPLOST referendum is approved, there will be sufficient funds to develop our recreation parks into venues that we as citizens of Albany and Dougherty County will be proud to say that belong to us,” said Mayor Dorough.
“I just want the community to know that this is their park and to protect it, to make sure that we keep out the dirt bike and motorized vehicles the kind that destroys it and keep it safe for our youth to enjoy and our families,” said Johnson.
Johnson said these new improvements will do a lot for the community and can’t wait for them to use them.
