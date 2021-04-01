$21 million in COVID relief funds coming to SWGA health centers

“There are some parameters as to how we can best utilize the money. Some of the earmarks is for vaccines. How do we encourage education and bring out awareness and outreach for the vaccine? Being able to look at ways to expand our services as it relates to taking more access to the communities, in particular, may be areas that they don’t have access and so we’ll be looking at some ideas around how do you best utilize the money to meet the needs of the community,” said Shelley Spires, the CEO of Albany Area Primary Healthcare.