Late season cold front brings chilly temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly dry with unseasonably warm 80s Wednesday. As a squall line of storms moved in early evening, a few severe storms developed with wind gusts around 40mph. Otherwise persistent moderate to heavy rain slowly ending after midnight.
Overnight behind a late season cold front drier and colder air filters in on brisk northwest winds with gusts 30-35 mph. It’s the Easter Snap as temperatures drop about 20 degrees below average. Thursday windy and much cooler as highs barely reach the 60s.
Just as cold Friday with lows in the mid 30s and highs around 60. The chilly air kicks off the weekend with cold mid 30s and patchy frost. Sensitive plants may need cover.
Temperatures spring back over the weekend. Not as cold Easter Sunday followed by seasonably mid 70s. Warmer 80s return next week. Enjoy the extended stretch of dry weather into midweek.
