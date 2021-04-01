Jonathan Martin Earns NCAA D2 National Hitter of the Week Honors

Martin was unstoppable in four games last week, hitting .714 in four games with five home runs and 18 RBIs. The senior outfielder from Irwinville, Ga., became only the second player in PBC history to hit four home runs in a single game, the first since 1993, in the series finale against Augusta. That tied the PBC record and his nine RBIs in that contest are tied for fifth-most in a single game in PBC history. He hit .750 in the three-game set, hitting two doubles and a homer in the opener with three RBIs, then going 5-for-5 in game two with two more doubles and four RBIs. He also drove in a pair against Valdosta State in a mid-week game. He had a 1.667 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage, scored 12 runs, and stole a base. His four home runs are the most in a single game in all three NCAA divisions this season.