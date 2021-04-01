Greeting card project with personal meaning brought to SRTC Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The memory of a Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) instructor’s best friend inspired her to bring a new kind of volunteer opportunity to the faculty, staff, and students of SRTC-Tifton this spring semester.
When Lashea Dancer learned about the mission of the “Cards for Hospitalized Kids” (CFHK) project, she was reminded of her late friend.
She said she chose the project because her best friend had spent her childhood in and out of hospitals before she eventually passed away from cancer in 2004.
CFHK is a charitable organization that aims to spread hope, joy and magic to hospitalized kids across America through handmade cards.
SRTC students and instructors made 280 cards for kids in hospitals across the country.
