Fla. man found dead in truck submerged in river in Bainbridge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man was found dead inside a truck submerged in a river on Thursday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
The agency said that around 8:20 a.m., BPS, along with Decatur County Fire and Rescue, Decatur-Grady EMS, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources were dispatched to the Bainbridge Marina in reference to a truck partially submerged in the river.
The truck was located next to the island of land near the end of the boat ramp. When first responders arrived, they said the truck was almost completely covered in water.
After rescue efforts were made to reach the truck, a man was found dead inside. BPS said the man was from Florida. His identity has not been released at this time as officials work to notify next of kin.
BPS investigators and Deputy Coroner Dewitt Phillips are handling the investigation.
