Editorial: Spring in to a fresh start this season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring. The time when God reminds us that we can always start fresh and awaken ourselves into a new life.
In the middle of spring breaks, school easter parties, and planning for family events, I ask you to please pause and reflect on what great hope we have, all thanks to the events that took place nearly 2000 years ago.
The week of Easter brings a stark reminder of what brings us hope.
While Easter baskets, candy, the Easter Bunny and a big family dinner are all wonderful parts of Easter Sunday, they do not compare to the true reason we celebrate Easter.
The Easter story, the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, has made the cross likely the most recognized symbol on Earth.
It’s so easy to be caught up with our personal agenda and the distractions going on around us every day, we tend to miss the cross.
The cross means hope. Hope for you and me. Hope of new things, a better tomorrow and a world one day free of hurt and pain. The cross symbolizes love, sacrifice for others, peace, kindness and goodness.
We could all use these attributes.
So, when you feel tired, frustrated, bitter, angry, or hopeless, remember and reflect on the cross and the reason we all have hope.
