Complaint filed contesting Arlington special election results

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Some people believe not all of the City of Arlington’s March 16 special election results are valid.
This comes after a complaint to contest the election results was filed last Friday in the Superior Court of Calhoun County.
The two that filed the complaint are Carolyn Oliver and Sam Robinson.
The two were on the March 16 ballot and were not certified winners, according to Randolph County election officials who recently certified the election results.
Oliver spoke with WALB News 10 Wednesday and believes around 200 absentee ballots were falsified. She said she just wants fair results.
“Whatever the judge thinks, that is fair because they did cheat and we can prove that they did cheat and I just wanna help Arlington because they doing the citizens wrong,” said Oliver.
The defendants listed on this latest complaint include the Randolph County Board of Elections and Registration, Calhoun County Board of Registrars, Early County Board of Election and Registration, Leonard Davis, Tyron George and L.C. Williams.
Williams, Davis and George are all sitting council members.
WALB did reach out to all of the defendants for comment but only George responded and declined to provide a comment.
