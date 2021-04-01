Ben Hill fourth grader to represent Georgia in NASA essay contest

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia student will represent the state in a national essay contest.
Future Engineers and NASA selected 155 semifinalists out of 14,000 essay submissions for the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest.
Callie Jacobs, a fourth grader at Ben Hill Elementary, was among those selected.
Jacobs earned a prize pack filled with space-themed prizes, plus the opportunity to attend a series of virtual Artemis Explorer sessions with NASA experts.
Jacobs said a digital copy of her essay and others will fly around the Moon.
She said her interest in science and space influenced her to participate.
Jacobs said chose the traits of hardworking, fierce and confident for her Moon pod crew.
“If the crew is too nice or sweet, they may not be concentrated on what they’re working on when they go to the moon,” said Jacobs.
Jacobs also said she knows the moon was one of the first places a rocket ship went to.
She said she loves Star Wars and that she’ll use that knowledge for her upcoming interview.
Nine students will be picked out of the semifinalists.
