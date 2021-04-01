Ashley Anders joining forces with the Colquitt County Packers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Former Tift County Head Football Coach Ashley Anders is staying in South Georgia.
Anders has been named the new co-defensive and special teams coordinator at Colquitt County. Anders told me he’ll work with the linebackers, specifically.
“I am very excited about the next chapter in my coaching career,” Anders said. He told me he thinks the world of Coach Justin Rogers and is eager to work with now co-defensive coordinator, Alan Rodemaker, the former Valdosta High School head football coach.
“I am honored to be part of such a great staff and help to continue their winning tradition,” he added.
So, now we have the trifecta with Coach Rogers, Coach Rodemaker, and Coach Anders leading the way for the pack next season.
