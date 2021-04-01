Albany Utilities announces drive-thru reopening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Utilities drive-thru will reopen Monday, according to the city.
City officials said customers can still make utility payments at the night drop boxes, by phone, alternate sites and online. Customer service representatives will still be there taking calls to answer any payment questions and guide customers through the SpeedPay website during regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, according to the city.
The city said customers should expect longer than usual wait times because of increased call volumes.
For updates, residents can visit the city’s website, Facebook page or call Customer Service at (229) 883-8330.
