Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 7: The bond between a COVID patient and her nurse

Host Krista Monk spoke with Laconyea Lynn, one of the first COVID-19 patients at Phoebe, and Traveling Nurse Kim Sloan, who helped treat Laconyea. In early March 2020, Laconyea was brought to the hospital, intubated, treated for several medical conditions that arose as she battled the coronavirus. And by her side was one of several nurses, Kim. As nurses struggled to keep pace with Albany’s early influx of COVID patients, Kim said Laconyea was her hope because every day she came into work, Laconyea was still in room 11, fighting for her life. During that time, Kim was one of the people telling Laconyea’s son what was going on and keeping him informed on his mother’s condition. When Laconyea woke up to a completely different world than she remembered, Kim explained what she had been doing as her nurse and that she was making sure her son knew what was going on. Now that Laconyea is out of the hospital, the two remain friends and talk frequently. But what were their individual experiences like and what’s next for these two?