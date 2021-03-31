UofL, Georgia schedule home-and-home football series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville and the University of Georgia on Wednesday announced they will play each other in two football games in the near future, according to multiple reports.
Georgia will visit Cardinal Stadium in Louisville on Sept. 19, 2026.
Georgia will welcome the Cards to Sanford Stadium the following September.
The Bulldogs beat UofL in the teams’ only previous meeting, a 37-14 blowout in the 2014 Belk Bowl in Charlotte.
Georgia opens its 2021 season on Sept. 4 against ACC powerhouse Clemson in a neutral-site game in Charlotte. The Bulldogs are ranked among the top five teams in the country in several way-too-early preseason polls.
Louisville also plays a non-conference, neutral-site game against Mississippi in Atlanta on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
