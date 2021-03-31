Shawn Sutton named next head football coach and athletic director for Pelham Hornets

Shawn Sutton, Pelham's Head Football Coach and Athletic Director (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer | March 31, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 4:40 PM

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Hornets have named their next head football coach and athletic director, Shawn Sutton.

Sutton is currently serving as the interim head football coach for the Valdosta Wildcats. Sutton was also an assistant coach at Colquitt County under Rush Propst. Their working relationship dates back to 2004 when they coached together in Alabama.

Sutton has more than 30 years of experience in coaching and education and 25 years in Alabama.

Pelham City Schools Superintendent, Floyd Fort said Sutton is the glue, the nuts, and bolts behind the teams he helps lead.

Fort tells us Sutton is slated to start as soon as possible, pending his release from VHS.

Sutton replaces long-time Hornets coach, Dondrial Pinkins.

During a special-called meeting of the Pelham City Schools Charter System held last evening, Shawn Sutton was hired in a 7-0 vote to be the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. According to Superintendent Floyd Fort, “Coach Sutton has coached and competed at the highest levels and has won state championships. Everyone we talked to said he is the glue. He is the nuts and the bolts. We have had a very successful program over the last few years, but we believe that Coach Sutton has the passion, energy, and know-how to lead our program and realize even more success. We had two dozen applications within days of posting the position. Our interview team interviewed almost a dozen of those applicants. There were some very highly qualified applicants for the position and we are thankful for their consideration. However, in the end, we wanted to make sure that we provided our young people and the community with the very best person for the job. And we believe that we have done that.”
Pelham Ciy Schools Superintendent, Floyd Fort

