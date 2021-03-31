Shawn Sutton named next head football coach and athletic director for Pelham Hornets

During a special-called meeting of the Pelham City Schools Charter System held last evening, Shawn Sutton was hired in a 7-0 vote to be the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. According to Superintendent Floyd Fort, “Coach Sutton has coached and competed at the highest levels and has won state championships. Everyone we talked to said he is the glue. He is the nuts and the bolts. We have had a very successful program over the last few years, but we believe that Coach Sutton has the passion, energy, and know-how to lead our program and realize even more success. We had two dozen applications within days of posting the position. Our interview team interviewed almost a dozen of those applicants. There were some very highly qualified applicants for the position and we are thankful for their consideration. However, in the end, we wanted to make sure that we provided our young people and the community with the very best person for the job. And we believe that we have done that.”

Pelham Ciy Schools Superintendent, Floyd Fort