Shawn Sutton named next head football coach and athletic director for Pelham Hornets

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Hornets have named their next head football coach and athletic director, Shawn Sutton.
Sutton is currently serving as the interim head football coach for the Valdosta Wildcats. Sutton was also an assistant coach at Colquitt County under Rush Propst. Their working relationship dates back to 2004 when they coached together in Alabama.
Sutton has more than 30 years of experience in coaching and education and 25 years in Alabama.
Pelham City Schools Superintendent, Floyd Fort said Sutton is the glue, the nuts, and bolts behind the teams he helps lead.
Fort tells us Sutton is slated to start as soon as possible, pending his release from VHS.
Sutton replaces long-time Hornets coach, Dondrial Pinkins.
