Raffensperger comments on new voting law lawsuit against him

”I don’t believe (there’s) any merit (in what) they are saying. When you look at Minnesota using driver license numbers, then obviously Democrats love it there and Democrats in Georgia don’t love it here. It’s because they are just trying to make purely political points and that’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate when either side does that,” Raffensperger said. “I think one thing I’ve proven to all Georgians regardless of what political affiliation they have, is that I will walk down the centerline of integrity to make sure we have the proper balance of associability with security and to make sure we will protect democracy in Georgia and also make sure we have honest and fair elections.”