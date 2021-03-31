Moultrie man arrested in child porn incident

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man was charged in connection to a child sexual exploitation incident, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Mackenzie Rogers, 31, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
The GBI said the unit began an investigation after a tip that Rogers had suspected child pornography.
Rogers’ home was searched and he was arrested Tuesday.
He was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.
The GBI said the investigation was “part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.”
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at (404) 270-8870 or (1-800) 597-8477, or submit a tip online by clicking here.
