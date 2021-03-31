Kappa Alpha Psi alumni chapter to host annual scholarship golf tournament

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi is set to host its second annual Kappa League Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 12.
Shotgun will start at noon at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course, 2000 McAdams Road.
The organization said the purpose of the tournament is to raise money for Kappa League, the fraternity’s youth mentoring program.
There will be first, second and third place prizes.
Entering as a four-person scramble will cost $75 and a person or team will cost $280. Mulligans can also be purchased for $5.
For information regarding registration forms and payment, you can contact Dr. Fredrick Stamper by calling (404) 604-7556 or email fstamper01@hotmail.com.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.