Georgia Pacific given community partner award

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Pacific was presented a community partner award by the Albany Fire Department.
The award goes to a business entity that has been essential to the department’s success.
Georgia Pacific has been critical to the success of several community engagement initiatives, including the fire safety blitz program.
“As a community partner, Georgia Pacific has contributed $20,000 to the Albany Fire Department over the past two years,” Cedric Scott, Albany fire chief, said. “We are so thrilled to be able to recognize them for their continued support.”
