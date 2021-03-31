First Alert Weather Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A strong cold front will be entering south Georgia by the later afternoon and early evening. This will allow for a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the evening. Some of these storms could bring in a chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued parts of South Georgia under the Slight Risk category (2 out of 5) for a severe storms. This means that there is a greater threat for severe potential with these storms. Our primary threats will be damaging winds (Gusts up to 60+ mph) , but large hail and a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out from today’s scenario. Always remember when a warning is issued, immediately head to safe spot because severe weather is on-going in your area.