First Alert Weather Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A strong cold front will be entering south Georgia by the later afternoon and early evening. This will allow for a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the evening. Some of these storms could bring in a chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued parts of South Georgia under the Slight Risk category (2 out of 5) for a severe storms. This means that there is a greater threat for severe potential with these storms. Our primary threats will be damaging winds (Gusts up to 60+ mph) , but large hail and a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out from today’s scenario. Always remember when a warning is issued, immediately head to safe spot because severe weather is on-going in your area.
After the storms breeze through, the chance for very gusty winds last from Wednesday night into Thursday. Sustained winds of up to 20 mph along with wind gusts reaching to 35 mph by midday on Thursday. To accompany the strong winds, we also see the chance for much cooler temperatures. High temperatures will only rise into the 60′s and lows will fall into the cold middle 30′s. This could lead to a chance of frost across South Georgia especially by Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will make a slow climb by the weekend back toward the 70′s under mostly sunny skies.
