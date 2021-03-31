First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day.
An already projected slight risk of severe storms has expanded past the Flint River.
Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of large hail, and a 5% percent tornado chance for the portions of the viewing area under the slight risk.
The remaining part of the viewing area is under a marginal risk, which includes a 5% chance of damaging winds and large hail.
The projected timing is 6-11 p.m.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
