First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 10:31 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day.

An already projected slight risk of severe storms has expanded past the Flint River.

Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of large hail, and a 5% percent tornado chance for the portions of the viewing area under the slight risk.

The remaining part of the viewing area is under a marginal risk, which includes a 5% chance of damaging winds and large hail.

The projected timing is 6-11 p.m.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (Source: NWS)

Other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

