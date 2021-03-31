Dougherty Co. garden workshop set for Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., Dougherty Fresh will hold its second garden workshop in the Southgate Community at the Robert Cross Community Center, 3500 MLK, Jr. Drive.
The purpose of the workshop is to continue to engage a select group of residents to consider a community garden, as well as nutritional education information provided by the University of Georgia Dougherty County Extension Agency and tips on growing food by Fredando Jackson, the executive director of Flint River Fresh.
Created from a $100,000 Healthiest Cities and Counties Grant, the two-year grant program is funded by the Aetna Foundation, together with the American Public Health Association and the National Association of Counties.
Dougherty Fresh is an initiative to provide support to counties and communities that desire to change the way they work together across sectors in an effort to reduce disparities in chronic disease outcomes, according to a release from Dougherty County officials.
A collaborative partnership between Dougherty County, Flint River Fresh and the University of Georgia Extension Service in Dougherty County, Dougherty Fresh will work to support the initiative of the grant in several ways. This includes developing a strategic vision for urban agriculture conversation within, working with local government and area businesses to ensure continued success and sustainability of this program, coordinate an urban agriculture program to complement and expand current community initiatives, such as addressing food deserts, the release states.
Officials said the plan aims to increase the availability of fresh foods and nutritionally sound resources, establish a food council for the advancement of nutrition and health in Dougherty County and to create a replicable model.
