Dougherty Co. garden workshop set for Thursday

A collaborative partnership between Dougherty County, Flint River Fresh and the University of Georgia Extension Service in Dougherty County, Dougherty Fresh will work to support the initiative of the grant in several ways. This includes developing a strategic vision for urban agriculture conversation within, working with local government and area businesses to ensure continued success and sustainability of this program, coordinate an urban agriculture program to complement and expand current community initiatives, such as addressing food deserts, the release states.