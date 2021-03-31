Coffee Co. elections supervisor named in investigation resigns

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two Coffee County employees resigned from the county’s elections office.
Elections Supervisor Emily Misty Hampton resigned in February. Another top election official also resigned in February.
The Coffee County Elections Board said the two resigned for falsifying timesheets. A WALB open records request found that the two resigned in lieu of termination.
In December, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office (SOS) opened an investigation into how Coffee County handled the November 2020 presidential election recount that was to be finalized on December 2, 2020. The two employees were on staff at the time Coffee County couldn’t certify its election results.
The board said the county does not plan to hire interim positions and hopes to fill the positions in April. The interview process started last week.
After being investigated by the SOS, the county said they are not planning on making any changes to the way they conduct elections.
