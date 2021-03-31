APD talks importance of its gun buyback program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) gun buyback program is set for Thursday.
APD said bringing guns to the Civic Center will help prevent crime, and could help save loved ones at home.
Capt. Angel Bradford works with APD’s Critical Incident Team. The unit investigates suicides.
Bradford said she hopes this buyback program will help those thinking about harming themselves.
“It might be you had a gun that belonged to your grandfather or you don’t want the gun in your house, but you don’t know what to do with it, this is the option to get the gun out of the house. Reconsidering that option of using a gun to hurt themselves and turn it in to get it out of the home,” Bradford said.
Capt. Wendy Luster said many homicides are unintentional.
“There are small children in homes, weapons are used in domestic violence situations where if there’s a weapon handy, one person may be the victim in that situation, and it may end up deadly,” said Luster.
She said it’s important to lock up your guns or keep them out of reach, not only to keep them away from children but from criminals too.
“You would put it somewhere where if someone were to break into your home, it would be hard for them to find it because if they were able to locate the weapon, that’s another weapon on our streets,” said Luster.
Capt. Konetta Tyler said this event is an opportunity to build a relationship with the community and be proactive.
“A lot of the guns that are taken out of entering autos or from burglaries are used sometimes in drive-by shootings, aggravated assaults because once the guns are put into the wrong hands, of course, they are used improperly which is an immediate danger to the community,” said Tyler.
Capt. Eddie Jones said gun safety will be discussed.
“We’re trying to educate, trying to get guns off the street and trying to purchase as many guns as we can to keep them out of the hands of the people who are doing harm,” Jones said.
The buyback will be from 2-6 p.m.
