Albany store owner recalls attempted robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Department said a suspect is now in custody after attempting to rob a store.
APD said Nzinga Williams tried several times to take money by attacking the store owner Tuesday night.
The store owner of R&M Groceries on West Highland Avenue said a woman came in and kept asking for bread.
The owner said he thought she meant actual bread but after she jumped over the counter, he realized she meant money.
He said he resisted after she attacked him. He, then, said a man walked into the store, grabbed her, and they left.
The store owner said Williams has been coming to his store for years.
Police said Williams is facing aggravated assault charges and warrants are pending.
