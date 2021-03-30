Tift Co. students raise money for good cause

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Tifton elementary school recently held a fundraising campaign for cancer research and raised over $2,700.
Northside Elementary School held the “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in funding research for cures.
The fundraiser is held annually.
The total raised this year was $2,771. 77.
In just one day, $1,400 was raised.
Top donor students were recognized and even gifted prizes.
School counselor CaMicha Ryce said it’s the school’s belief that the story of student Ruben Gomez contributed to the success of the campaign.
Gomez was diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia back in Feburary 2020 when he was only 9-years-old.
He’s now 10 years old, in the fourth grade and is in remission.
