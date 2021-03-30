Thomasville PD looking for missing man

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is attempting to find a missing adult.
Lonnie Travis has not been seen or heard from by family members since Feb. 11.
Travis is known to be around the Wright and Fern Street areas in Thomasville, and has been known to work odd jobs for individuals in or near Thomasville from time to time, and construction and produce jobs, according to police.
Family members say that Travis has no known medical issues and failure to contact the family for this long is abnormal for him.
Travis may have been attempting to travel to Moultrie. Police said he could be in Moultrie, Bainbridge or somewhere in Florida.
If you have any information on Travis’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3302 or Thomas County Dispatch at (229) 226-2101.
