South Health District sees high demand for Janssen vaccines; drive-thru clinic vaccinates over 500

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Health District hosted a drive-thru vaccinations clinic for the Janssen vaccine.
They remained open until 7 p.m. to give extra time for those who have work can pass by.
A few people in line told WALB they were specifically waiting for the one-shot vaccine.
“I wanted that one-time shot,” Nancy Winters, a Valdosta resident, said.
Winters said she’s happy to finally get vaccinated.
Winters said she lost a lot of friends and family from COVID and knew she had to get it for protection.
Courtney Sheeley, with the South Health District, said the district has seen a lot of people requesting the Janssen vaccine over the two others.
If you’re interested in the Janssen one, she recommends reaching out to your local public health department and find out if they have it.
“You know, we are still seeing that age group of about 25 and older, we probably have had maybe five to 10 people under the age of 25 come through this morning or this afternoon. We are still mainly seeing that middle to older adults that are getting vaccinated,” said Sheeley.
One of those was Brandon Harris, a college student.
Harris said he’s heard stories of people that went through COVID and decided the best option would be to get vaccinated.
“I decided to get vaccinated because one, I am a college student and two, I have an internship and I really don’t have time for waiting two weeks. That would be a lot,” said Harris.
Jennifer Johnson Womble said when eligibility opened up, she rushed to make an appointment.
She said she wanted to do her part and help stop the spread, protect family, friends and colleagues.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to get it. I wasn’t looking forward to it because I don’t like shots, but I’m glad I was able to get it,” said Womble.
As of Monday, South Health District had 560 appointments scheduled for the drive-thru.
Tuesday morning, some called and canceled, leaving appointments available.
As immunizations increase in Lowndes, numbers in cases have been on a steady decline.
“Over the past few weeks, we have just seen a steady decline in the number of cases. Now over this week, we did have a few more that came in than they have in the past few weeks. It is not an alarming amount but we are preparing for after spring break. We know we may see an increase in the number of cases once people go on vacation and are around friends and family that sort of thing, so we are preparing for that,” said Sheeley.
To schedule an appointment with the South Health District, you can call their hotline at (844) 955-1499.
