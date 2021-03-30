More storms before the Easter Chill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with with very little rain today. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely early evening.
Wednesday late afternoon into early evening, as a cold front approaches a line of showers and thunderstorms move in with threats of damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. There’s Slight to Marginal Risk for severe storms across SGA tomorrow.
Behind the cold front, brisk northwest winds usher in drier and much colder air Thursday. It’ll be a shock to the system with temperatures about 20 - 25 degrees lower than this week’s mid-upper 80s. It’s the Easter snap as highs dip into the upper 50s low 60s and lows in the mid 30s with frost.
Temperatures spring back over the weekend into next week as highs rise into the 70s and 80s and lows into the 40s. Dry conditions continue through the middle of next week.
