Man recovering after Lee Co. hit and run

Lee County, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia senior is in critical condition after he was struck by a car over the weekend.
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriffs Office say the hit and run happened Saturday night around 8:30.
“You don’t leave a human being on the side of the road to suffer like that,” his daughter Carolyn Phillips said. “He usually goes to the Walmart store to go shopping. And then he’ll go back by the skating rink area and he’ll take the shortcut home.”
Carolyn Phillips recalled the moment she got the call that her dad, Zavelle Phillips, had been hit on Ledo Road near the Stardust 2 Skate Center.
“He would ride that bicycle everywhere, we would volunteer to take him places,” Phillips said.
It’s something she says he developed a passion for over the years, because he couldn’t drive a car.
“My daddy doesn’t have a license,” Phillips said.
She laughed, as she reflected on his ability to still get around, despite not having his drivers license.
“He was not going to let him not being able to drive stop him,” Philips said.
Zavelle Phillips is now suffering from a brain injury and is recovering at Phoebe Putney. Carolyn is hoping he can get well and get back to doing what he loves.
“He’s talking, he’s crying because he’s hurting, but he’s alert. So that gives me a lot of hope and I know that from incidents that my daddy had in the past that he is a strong man and he’s going to pull through. I just hope to have him right here by my side, ”she said.
Carolyn wants to see more done to protect people like her dad and others from falling victim to another incident like this one.
“They need a larger path for bicyclists to travel on other than in the main area,” Phillips said.
