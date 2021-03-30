‘Help is here’: Ossoff stops in Albany to talk economic relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sen. Jon Ossoff said millions of dollars are coming into Albany through the American Rescue Plan.
Ossoff met with Albany leaders on Tuesday.
Ossoff said this legislation is about making sure people have the economic support they need to get through this time.
“This was one of the hardest hit places on planet Earth during the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic. The community has shown such strength and resilience and I’m here to let you know that from Congress and the federal government, help is here,” said Ossoff.
Ossoff said this legislation provides thousands of dollars of direct economic relief to working-class and middle-class families in Albany.
“$22 million for the city government, $17 million for Dougherty County government and more than $4 billion for Georgia’s public schools to safely reopen and a huge investment in vaccine production supply and distribution,” said Ossoff.
Ossoff said this rescue plan is about giving more access to the vaccine free of charge, ultimately laying the foundation for a strong economy.
“The vaccine supply is here and now it’s up to all of us as individuals to make an appointment and go and access the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is safe, the vaccine is accessible to all Georgians,” said Ossoff.
He said they have been working closely with the community to get an extension of the PPP Small Business program.
This program was set to expire at the end of March. However, a bill was passed to extend that deadline through May.
“Albany’s small businesses need to know that now through the Small Business Administration, they can apply for that emergency relief through May and they should contact my office if they have any difficulty with it,” said Ossoff.
For more information, click here or call (470) 786-7800 or (202) 224-3521.
