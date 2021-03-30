Showers focus southeast will turn to scattered thunderstorms focused more northwest this afternoon and evening across Southwest Georgia. It will warm to near 80 Today to the upper 80s Tomorrow. A line of strong storms arrives by Wednesday evening with strong winds. Much cooler and windy weather take us through Thursday. Morning temperature tumble into the 30s Friday and again Saturday morning. With lighter winds Saturday morning frost is more likely. Temperatures warm into the 70s Easter with toms of sun. We are back into the 80s early next week.