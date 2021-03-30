Dougherty Co. leaders talk community’s ‘real issues’ with Sen. Ossoff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sen. Jon Ossoff came to Albany Tuesday not only to discuss the American Rescue Plan, but also spoke with leaders and elected officials about the needs they see for the community.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said they spoke about issues in a non-political sense.
“We talked about the real issues that face our citizens every single day and the factors that we need to increase in order to make everyone’s life better,” said Cohilas.
Cohilas said they spoke about major employers in the community.
“The need to support those jobs and job growth here in our community, the need to support our marine base is a vital component for industry here that helps us,” said Cohilas.
The commission chairman also said they spoke about a large number of people in the community who live in poverty.
“The fact (is,) we need tremendous amounts of infrastructure in order to build this community out truly as the hub of Southwest Georgia,” Cohilas said.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said they’re about to undertake a costly separation of stormwater and sewage systems.
He said this will cost more than $300 million in the next five years.
“What we are encouraged to hear from Senator Ossoff is if the infrastructure bill that is being considered in Congress passes, that there will be additional funds for citizens and communities that are confronting this situation all over the county. The Clean Water Act requires that there be separation but, there has never been funding allocated from the federal government,” Dorough said.
Ossoff said he’s looking forward to continuing to work with community leaders to make sure the people of Albany get what they need.
