Dougherty Co. aims to expand broadband internet access

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are taking steps to expand broadband internet access.
Dougherty County commissioners met Monday to discuss the recommendation to become one of Georgia’s Broadband Ready Communities.
The designation would help improve high-speed internet for residents and businesses, particularly in rural parts of the county.
If the commission adopts the ordinance, the next step would be the application process.
“The Ordinance establishes a legal point of contact that the county has designated, so anyone wanting to develop broadband knows who to contact,” said Paul Forgey, the director of planning and development services for Dougherty County. “It also develops an application process that sets the maximum time the county can review a proposal at 10 days and it establishes fees as well. This is part of becoming a broadband-ready community.”
