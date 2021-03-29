Win a gift card to treat yourself to some spring shopping

The Spring Shoppe local retailers partnered with WALB to give away 10 gifts cards to 10 lucky winners. Ten people will be chosen at random to win a gift card for $25-$50 from one of these participating retailers: Knight’s Apparel and Gifts, Juvenescence Medical Spa, M.Hill Interiors previously Kay Fuller Interiors, The Flossy Peach, Imagination Emporium, Ally B. Boutique, The Maze, Downtown Americus Main Street, His Daughter Boutique, and Livi & Company.