Why you should hold on to your COVID-19 vaccination card

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you are given a card with information on it.
Southwest Health District Director Dr. Charles Ruis said one thing to do once you get the vaccine is to take a picture of the card. He said this helps if you lose it, you still have that information.
Some things the card has on it are the dates the vaccines were given, the name of the medication, as well as the lot number and location where it was administered.
“It’s very important for several reasons. Probably the main reason is for us to know which medication was used in case the person goes to a different location. We also write down the lot number and that’s good in case the drug was ever recalled or if it was discovered that a certain lot number might have not been effective,” said Ruis.
He said in most cases people who come back for their second vaccine are bringing their card.
“At some point in the future, someone may actually ask for evidence that you’ve been vaccinated. That’s not a widespread issue at the moment but in the future, who knows it could be,” said Ruis.
He said it’s also possible at some point the CDC may determine a third vaccination dose, and if so, the first two are documented.
He added that if you lose it, you can contact your health care provider.
“Ask for a replacement card. Chances are, they can get one exactly like the original,” said Ruis.
He said there is an online data bank that is used by doctors, hospitals and clinics to keep up with vaccines given.
“Anytime a vaccine is given in the State of Georgia, that vaccination is supposed to be documented by the provider. If the patient goes back to the same location or any other place in the state of Georgia, the providers have access to the data,” said Ruis.
Ruis said he wouldn’t post the card on social media unless it was serving a purpose.
“I’m happy for everyone to know that I’ve had my vaccine, but otherwise, I would consider it personal health information, and I would keep it protected,” Ruis said.
The Southwest Health District will be launching an online registration option. On Wednesday, you can go to southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org and there will be a link to view available appointments for vaccines. You can also call their toll-free number at (229) 352-6567 to schedule an appointment.
