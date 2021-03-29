VSU sees students lining up to get COVID-19 vaccine

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is seeing a positive response from students getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
When the new eligibility kicked in last week, many eagerly headed to the health center.
University officials said all appointments were booked last week when the new eligibility kicked in and a sign-up link was emailed out.
Madison Krisell received her first shot of Pfizer on Monday.
Krisell said she wanted to do her part and says she trusts the science and is ready to start getting back to some type of normal.
”At the beginning, it was like, ‘oh, it’s just COVID you know, it’s just older people and it’s not me,’ even though that might be the case, but over Christmas, four of my family members passed away back to back to back from COVID and it was really hard. It was literally the week of Christmas and instead of opening presents and we were getting ready for funerals,” said Krisell.
Krisell said she’s filled with the thought of what could’ve been.
“And it just makes it a lot more personal and the fact that like even though they were older or whatever, I still get stuck on with the ‘how long else did they have to live? What were they going to do with their lives if they didn’t die now,’” said Krisell.
On Thursday, when the new phase kicked in, Maisy Mustic rushed to get her shot.
Mustic said she’d been looking forward to it.
“A few weeks ago, my dad got super sick and was in the hospital and started having conversations about which child is getting which asset and stuff like that, so it’s actually pretty scary and super recent for me that happened. So, that was another factor in me choosing to get vaccinated,” said Mustic.
Krisell and Mustic said they’ve been hearing positive comments from students towards the vaccine.
They say some do question it and are a little nervous.
Between March 12-19, VSU got over 2,000 Pfizer vaccines.
The university has given 519 doses so far. Of those, 148 were given last Friday.
Dr. Robert Smith, provost and co-chair of VSU’s COVID-19 task force, said the more immunization they have on campus, the safer campus will be.
“We’re hoping for a pretty normal fall semester and for that to happen, we like to see as many students, faculty and staff vaccinated as possible. And I know that a lot of people on campus have been vaccinated,” said Smith.
Students encourage others to do their research. But not to be scared, trust the science and take a leap of faith.
