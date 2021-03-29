Valdosta organization aiming to start monthly crime club meetings again

”There was a large amount of car thefts here in town, so we would do seminars for them to teach them what they need to do to prevent their cars from being stolen. A lot of people we found were leaving their cars open and kids would go in and vandalized the car. Some of them would actually leave their keys in the car. So, after we went through a lot of safety tips and different things, our crime clubs haven’t had a vehicle stolen since 2019 in our crime club,” Tony Sampson, crime club director, said.