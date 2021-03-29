Stimulus checks hit wallets where they need it-- as Covid lingers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the pandemic continues, the financial burden continues to weigh on many families.
Throughout COVID most families are cutting spending as they await their stimulus check.
Brian Harris says for him, it’s all about budgeting throughout these times.
“Main thing is budgeting. I’m going to say it like that. Budgeting, no splurging. Just making sure you get what you need and focus on that,” he said. “Putting some money back. It’s nice to do a little something for the kids to make them feel good, to take their minds off not being able to go to school and see their friends. But at the same time you still have to put some money back.”
Southwest Georgia area was hit hard by Covid. Kenneth Mohl is a paramedic in Cordele, and says the stimulus has helped him get to his job.
“It helped a lot with gas money. Getting to and from work.”
He says that he’s still waiting for his second stimulus check and he doesn’t plan to spend much.
“Trying to hold money back, just trying to make sure it’d there if I need it. No more spending. You just have to be prepared for the worst now I guess.”
While some are saving, others are using their stimulus to catch up on bills.
“Oh yeah, I received one and I went ahead and just paid some of my bills with mine. I wasn’t trying to blow mine, I just paid some bills and got bills caught up,” Dariyn Heppard said.
Tron Allen is a resident in the Albany area and says that the stimulus came at the right time for her.
“It helped tremendously because It’s really hard for everyone especially with the way the economy is, and then you have to cut back just a little bit, because things are not as accessible as they were before this pandemic. So, I can truly say that the stimulus checks have really helped as far as meeting your basic needs that you weren’t able to get prior to this whole lockdown.”
