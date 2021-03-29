Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Reserve Corps looking for volunteers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A southwest Georgia volunteer group wants to focus on community preparedness, health and safety by seeking both medical and non-medical residents interested in volunteering.
Emergency Preparedness Specialist Ricky Schutter, who oversees the Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Reserve Corps, said you don’t have to have a background in healthcare to help out.
The Medical Reserve Corps is community-based unit that helps organize and use volunteers who want to respond to emergencies and promote healthy living throughout the year.
Looking to volunteer? Click here.
