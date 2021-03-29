Several grocery stores offer Covid shots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores announced that five stores in the WALB area will give Covid-19 vaccines.
The stores are acting in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
They will begin offering 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,170 Pfizer vaccines in four Georgia Harveys Supermarket and eight Winn-Dixie store locations.
The free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available to all eligible groups by online appointment only starting Wednesday, March 31 during regular pharmacy hours, while supplies last.
- Coffee County
- Harveys Supermarket No. 1601: 813 S. Peterson Ave., Douglas, GA 31533
- Harveys Supermarket No. 1639: 901 W. Ward St., Douglas, GA 31533
- Crisp County
- Harveys Supermarket No. 1627: 1011 16th Ave., Cordele, GA 31015
- Lowndes County
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 32: 1060 Lakes Blvd., Lake Park, GA 31636
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 140: 3200 N. Ashley St., Valdosta, GA 3160
