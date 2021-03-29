Rain starts Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What a lovely Monday with brilliant sunshine and seasonably pleasant mid 70s. Tonight clouds and a slight chance of rain return. As a warm front lifts north showers and isolated thunderstorms develop throughout the day Tuesday.
Rain chances extend into Wednesday as a strong cold front moves east. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms in our northern counties. Damaging winds would be the primary threat.
Behind the cold front, rain and clouds move out early Thursday. Look for high pressure and a very chilly air mass to take over. Temperatures drop about 15-20 degrees below average for the end of the week. It’s the Easter snap as highs dip into the upper 50s low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Frosty Saturday morning therefore some plants may need cover.
Temperatures spring back over the weekend into next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.
