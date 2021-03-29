Phoebe program hits surgical milestone

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A huge milestone has been reached in the Phoebe bariatric program.
Five hundred bariatric surgeries have now been performed.
General and bariatric surgeons Dr. Jeremy Joyner and Dr. Sean Sheff were able to perform that 500th bariatric surgery at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Phoebe bariatric patients have received the benefits of collectively shedding nearly 15 tons of unhealthy, excess weight with exceedingly good results, according to the hospital system.
Surgical weight-loss options presently offered by Phoebe bariatrics’ surgeons include sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass.
