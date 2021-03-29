New local eatery brings New Orleans fare to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new local restaurant has brought some New Orleans flair right here to Columbus.
Daiquiris and PoBoys is having a grand opening on Saturday, April 3 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be live entertainment and music including New Orleans Secondline Band and DJ Moon Nola.
The restaurant has a full daiquiri menu and tastes of New Orleans on the food menu, including jambalaya and gumbo.
Daiquiris and PoBoys is located at 3709 Gentian Boulevard Suite 17 in Columbus.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.