Kemp in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure
Gov. Brian Kemp is quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 29, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 6:08 PM

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is quarantining after he was exposed to a COVID-19 positive person, according to Cody Hall, the governor’s communications director.

The governor was exposed while touring storm damage in Newnan on Saturday.

“The governor tested negative (Monday) morning on a rapid-response antigen test and has spoken to Dr. (Kathleen) Toomey,” Hall wrote in a tweet.

