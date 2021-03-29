Kemp in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is quarantining after he was exposed to a COVID-19 positive person, according to Cody Hall, the governor’s communications director.
The governor was exposed while touring storm damage in Newnan on Saturday.
“The governor tested negative (Monday) morning on a rapid-response antigen test and has spoken to Dr. (Kathleen) Toomey,” Hall wrote in a tweet.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
