1 injured in hit and run near Stardust skate center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said someone is in the hospital after being hit by a car this past weekend.
Deputies said the hit and run happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m.
They said it was near Stardust Two Skate Center on Ledo Road.
Initially, they said air evacuation was called for, but deputies were told that it would take 45 minutes.
They said that’s when the victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Deputies said the suspect was arrested in eight minutes after being on the scene.
Georgia State Patrol is handling this case.
WALB tried contacting GSP about more specifics of the incident, including the arrest, but haven’t heard back.
