GSW Puts on Hitting Frenzy In Win

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Southwestern softball team finished with 14 hits, including four doubles and three home runs as they beat the University of Montevallo 12-9 Sunday afternoon at Lady Canes Field.
Five different Lady Hurricanes had two hits while Zoe Willis struck out six Falcons. Game 2 was canceled because of heavy rain and lightening in the area.
Game 1: GSW 12, UM 9
GSW got on the board in the first inning to take the lead. After back-to-back errors by UM, Katelyn Wood singled up the middle that plated Kayla Kerr to make the score 1-0. In the bottom second with two outs, Jacie Johns doubled into right field that plated two Lady Hurricanes. Kerr followed up with a single right up the middle to plate Johns as GSW (9-5) led 4-0. In the top third, UM was able to tie the score with a two RBI double followed by a two RBI home run. Luckily, Lauren Kuerzi and Hailey Pinette both hit solo home runs in the bottom third to push GSW to a 6-4 lead.
While UM (10-14) changed pitchers again, GSW started scoring, again. In the bottom fifth, Ansley Duffey plated Haley Griffin, who pinch ran for Kuerzi who reached base on a single. A Falcon error helped GSW add to the score followed by a two RBI single by Kerr. Willis followed up with a two RBI home run as GSW scored six runs in the bottom fifth to take a 12-5 lead. UM scored two runs in both the top sixth and seventh innings but it wasn’t enough as they couldn’t take the lead.
Up Next: The Lady Hurricanes will stay home and host Georgia College for their first Peach Belt Conference game of the season on Tuesday, March 30 with a 4 p.m. doubleheader start.
