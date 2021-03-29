GSW Puts on Hitting Frenzy In Win

GSW got on the board in the first inning to take the lead. After back-to-back errors by UM, Katelyn Wood singled up the middle that plated Kayla Kerr to make the score 1-0. In the bottom second with two outs, Jacie Johns doubled into right field that plated two Lady Hurricanes. Kerr followed up with a single right up the middle to plate Johns as GSW (9-5) led 4-0. In the top third, UM was able to tie the score with a two RBI double followed by a two RBI home run. Luckily, Lauren Kuerzi and Hailey Pinette both hit solo home runs in the bottom third to push GSW to a 6-4 lead.