Gas prices headed in the right direction?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have fallen 1.8¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.
Gas prices in Georgia are 14.1¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.1¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.38 a gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.09 a gallon, a difference of 71.0¢ per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84 a gallon on Monday. The national average is up 12.9¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.5¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.
The lowest price found in Albany was $2.45.
Historical gasoline prices in Georgia and the national average on March 29 going back ten years:
- 2020: $1.82 a gallon (U.S. Average: $1.97 a gallon)
- 2019: $2.56 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.70 a gallon)
- 2018: $2.54 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.65 a gallon)
- 2017: $2.16 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.31 a gallon)
- 2016: $2.00 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.04 a gallon)
- 2015: $2.22 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 a gallon)
- 2014: $3.39 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.54 a gallon)
- 2013: $3.49 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.64 a gallon)
- 2012: $3.83 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.92 a gallon)
- 2011: $3.48 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.59 a gallon)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Augusta- $2.67 a gallon, down 1.1¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.68 a gallon.
- Macon- $2.67 a gallon, down 2.7¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.69 a gallon.
- Atlanta- $2.68 a gallon, down 2.2¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.71 a gallon.
“After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we’re now seeing decreasing prices in most areas of the country, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo. Back stateside, refiners have made the switch to summer gasoline and price impacts have been limited thus far, but demand for gasoline remains strong. Last week saw total gasoline demand at yet another pandemic high according to GasBuddy data. As we approach warmer weather and motorists are increasingly getting outside, it could drive prices higher, so long as COVID-19 cases don’t jump along with it and lead to new travel restrictions.”
