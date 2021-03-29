Gano’s Blasts Lift No. 7 Valdosta State to Series Sweep of No. 17 West Florida

Argonaut starter Montana Young (7-3) took the loss in four innings, allowing three hits, five runs – four earned, walked five and fanned four. Kelsey Sweatt and Grace Gilbert each pitched the final two innings for UWF. Richards retired the Argos in order in the first and a bunt single and hit batsmen put two on for UWF in the second. Richards calmly came back with her second strikeout of the game to catch Mallory Vining looking to get out of the jam. Gano took a 2-2 pitch to right field for a home run for her first of the game off Young for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second to break the scoreless tie.