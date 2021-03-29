Family wants answers after crash on I-75 kills 4 loved ones

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is learning more about the four people who lost their lives in a crash Thursday.
This happened on southbound I-75 near Lake Park.
Melissa Stewart lost her fiancé Jonathan Rickett, her son Austin Smith, her daughter-in-law, Kelsey Smith and Stewart’s unborn granddaughter.
Stweart said Kelsey was 30 weeks along with baby Aurora Gracelynn Smith.
The Smith family was from Rossville.
Three semis were involved in the crash.
Georgia State Patrol said one driver was stopped and fled the scene. They’re still looking for that person.
Stewart wants justice.
”Please turn yourself in, please come forward. I mean, we can have some peace. We lost four family members. I lost that day, four, on top of my grandson has no parents. My granddaughter has lost a father, my son had two children also here. Please please come forward,” said Stewart.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday in Fort Oglethorpe.
If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, you can click here to donate.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.