First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the evening. A few of these storms could pack a punch, but mainly with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The timing for storms and showers to move out is just after midnight. Drier conditions will begin taking over on Monday. Temperatures will be the biggest thing impacted this evening because the 80′s from the afternoon will quickly drop toward the 40′s. This will begin a cooler week in the 70′s. We will see a slight rise by Tuesday as a warm front returns bringing in more moisture and warmer air. Say hello the the 80′s once again, but do not forget to greet more rain chances. This time rainfall will be stretched between Tuesday through Thursday, but if you need a break from the rain. There will be a stretch of quiet weather starting next Friday and last into the weekend.